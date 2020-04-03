Va Variety report that Joby Harold (‘King Arthur: The Legend of Exclibur’) has signed on to write the script for the future Disney + series starring Ewan McGregor, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’. Harold takes over from Hossein Amini, who, according to the media, abandoned the project in January. In addition to the aforementioned King Arthur movie, the writer is in charge of writing the script for Zack Snyder’s future Netflix movie, ‘Army of the Dead’, as well as executive producer of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’.

The new series will run for four hours, with events taking place eight years after the events of ‘Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith ‘, where we last saw Obi-Wan delivering baby Luke Skywalker on his farm in Tatooine. Directed by Debborah Chow (‘The Mandalorian’), the series will feature executive production by Chow, Amini, McGregor, Kennedy, Tracey Seaward and John Swartz. For his part, Lucasfilm executive vice president of production Jason McGatlin will be co-producer.

McGregor took on the role of Obi-Wan for the Star Wars prequel trilogy in 1999, 2002, and 2005, his last appearance in the flesh in ‘Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith ‘. Later, the actor, who has never hidden his desire to reinterpret the character, lent his voice for a small appearance in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (2015).

It must be said that two years ago, director Stephen Daldryiba was directing an independent film by Obi-Wan. However, the low collection of ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’ in 2018 caused both this Star Wars spin-off and the Boba Fett spin-off to be put on hold.

At the moment there is no detail on where this new series of Obi-Wan could be located. Some Star Wars novels and comics have explored the character’s life on Tatooine between Episodes III and IV, though on the other hand is his particular rematch with Darth Maul in ‘Star Wars Rebels’.That is why, by now, any data to the respect is mere speculation.