The President of United States, Donald trump, affirmed this Friday that the dramatic increase in the unemployment up to 14.7 percent in April for the coronavirus COVID-19 “It’s not a surprise“Given that the” economy has had to be artificially closed, “and he promised that” all those jobs will return soon. “

“It’s not a surprise. Everybody knows. Not even Democrats are blaming me for that, “he said in an interview on the conservative Fox network, referring to the opposition party.

Unemployment in the country went from 4.4 percent in March to 14.7 percent in the following month, the largest increase in this indicator to date.

“We have had to artificially shut down the economy,” Trump explained.

Activity has been paralyzed in the US since mid-March when extraordinary measures of confinement, restriction of mobility and closure of activities began to contain the expansion of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump, who is eager to reopen the economy, said that “all these jobs will return very soon.”

“Next year we will have an incredible year,” he said.

The first evolution calculation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year registered a contraction of 4.8 percent, but the figures for the second quarter are expected to be even worse.

The United States reached the figure of one million 256 thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 75 thousand 670 deaths, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 26,144 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,540 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 8,807 dead, Massachusetts with 4,552 dead, and the state of Illinois, which reports 3,111 deaths.

With information from EFE