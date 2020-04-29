The public bodies that are being negotiated by President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) with the captions of the so-called “centão” have more than R $ 10.6 billion free for investments in 2020.

The municipalities and public companies that are at the negotiating table have a total budget of R $ 68.5 billion for 2020. However, most of the money is committed to fixed expenses, such as the payment of salaries for public servants. A total of R $ 10,611,342,802.00 remains free for investments. The data were collected by BBC News Brasil using the Federal Senate’s Follow Brazil tool.

The command of municipalities and public companies such as the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit), the National Department of Works Against Drought (Dnocs) and the Development Company of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys (Codevasf) has always been valued by politicians: posts that allow the inauguration of works and deliver equipment with great electoral appeal.

In addition to Codevasf, Dnit and Dnocs, Planalto would also be negotiating with the “centão” the command of the National Health Foundation (Funasa), the National Education Development Fund (FNDE) and Banco do Nordeste.

The latter manages the resources of the Northeast Constitutional Financing Fund (FNE). There are an additional R $ 29.3 billion – in addition to the initial R $ 10.6 billion – available to finance projects, including infrastructure.

The centre’s parties also negotiate the appointment of secretariats in the Ministry of Health – especially those for Health Surveillance (SVS) and Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE). In a time of pandemic of the new coronavirus, the importance of these positions transcends the budget of the Ministry of Health, which is R $ 148.2 billion in 2020.

The dealings were reported by several Brazilian media outlets and later confirmed by BBC News Brasil with people from the parties.

Bolsonaro’s courtship with the “centão” began in mid-April, before the resignations of former ministers Luiz Henrique Mandetta (Health) and Sergio Moro (Justice and Public Security).

The “yellow light” of the need to talk to Congress was lit up at the Planalto Palace after deputies imposed on the government a defeat in the vote on the R $ 90 billion aid plan to states and municipalities, on April 13. At the time, the governing position was passed over by 431 votes to 70.

According to political scientists interviewed by BBC News Brasil, however, the political crisis opened by the resignations of Mandetta and Moro accentuated the government’s need to gain support in Congress. Even in the event of Bolsonaro’s impeachment process, which, however, is not yet under discussion.

On the Planalto side, negotiations are being conducted by the Chief Minister of the Presidency’s Government Secretariat, Army Reserve General Luiz Eduardo Ramos. The objective is to gain the support of acronyms of the so-called “centão”, such as Progressistas (PP), PL (former PR), Republicans (former PRB) and PSD. Together, only these four acronyms add up to 146 deputies in the Chamber – not counting the other parties in the group.

Over the past few weeks, Bolsonaro has been receiving politicians linked to the command of these parties at the Palácio do Planalto. It also received the presidents of the MDB, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), and DEM, the mayor of Salvador (BA), ACM Neto. The latter two parties, however, deny negotiating positions.

Before Bolsonaro, negotiations with the same positions were conducted by all governments of the democratic period, according to politicians and experts consulted by the report.

In political jargon, “centão” is a pejorative term used to refer to conservative parties without a clear ideological orientation, who usually seek proximity to the Executive in exchange for positions and other benefits. Abbreviations such as PP, PL, PSD, PTB, Republicans, PSC, Pros, Solidarity, PEN, PTN and PHS, among others, are usually listed among the members of the group – although the leaders of these captions generally reject the nickname.

Weirs, roads and irrigation: what the organs do

Of the agencies being negotiated by Bolsonaro with the center, the one with the largest budget available for investments is Dnit – of the R $ 8.4 billion in the agency’s budget in 2020, R $ 6.9 billion are free for works.

The agency has, for example, R $ 127.3 million reserved for works to renovate and adapt the intersection of BRs 116 and 259, close to the city of Governador Valadares (MG); another R $ 123 million for renovations on a stretch of federal road between Porto Alegre and Pelotas (RS); and another R $ 103.4 million to open a road between Ferreira Gomes (AP) and the northernmost municipality in Brazil, Oiapoque (AP).

Next comes the FNDE, with R $ 1.8 billion for investments in 2020 – out of a total budget of R $ 53.2 billion. Even so, R $ 220.7 million remains for the purchase of school transport buses, for example.

At Funasa, the funds are allocated to basic sanitation works – R $ 831.4 million is invested in 2020.

Codevasf (R $ 727 million available for investments) invests mainly in agriculture: it has, for example, R $ 31.1 million to spend on an irrigation project in the municipality of Petrolina (PE).

Meanwhile, the strength of Dnocs (R $ 265 million in investments) is the construction of dams and dams in the arid regions of the country, as the name suggests. There is R $ 53.8 billion for the construction of the dam called Fronteiras, on the Poty River, in the municipality of Crateús (CE).

Another R $ 41.2 million is saved for the Oiticica dam, a large water reservoir under construction in the municipalities of Jucurutu, Jardim de Piranhas and São Fernando, in Rio Grande do Norte.

A politician who is aware of the negotiations explains that the figures do not always reflect the political importance of each post – the value of each nomination has to do with the type of work performed by each of these bodies.

“For example: R $ 7 billion for Dnit is not enough, because the road work is expensive. But for Codevasf, R $ 700 million is a lot. It is money to drill a well (artesian), to buy agricultural equipment. It is very important for the communities it serves “, he explains.

‘Tradition of Brazilian clientelism’, says political scientist

For political scientist and professor Bruno Carazza, the exchange of positions for support carried out by Jair Bolsonaro represents the continuation of a centuries-old tradition of Brazilian politics.

“It has to do with that traditional concept of political science, the pork barrel (American expression for clientelism), which is that you deliver a direct result to the voter. They are bodies whose work appears to people. (…) This gives visibility for the politician and guarantees votes in the next elections “, he says.

“In addition to allowing a series of diversions of money. Because they are works that are not very large; they are pulverized works, which are more difficult to control. And then it is easier for you to favor nearby companies, by means of tenders carried out at the local level. It is a logic of (guaranteeing) money and votes “, says Carazza, who is the author of the book Money, elections and power: The gears of the Brazilian political system (2018).

“This is something of the traditional Brazilian clientelism. It comes from behind, from the colonels of the Old Republic, at the time of the coffee with milk policy (1898-1930), of reaching out to voters with these works. It is that mechanism told by Victor Nunes Leal, in the book Coronelismo, Enxada e Voto (1948). He portrayed it at that time, and continued “, says Carazza.

For the political scientist, the exchange of positions for support carried out by Jair Bolsonaro represents the continuation of a centuries-old tradition of Brazilian politics; above, BolsoNaro is greeted by the new PF director, Alexandre Ramagem

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

“In the democratic period from 1946 to 1964 this happened; in the military dictatorship (1964-1985) too. And in the democratic regime (from 1985 onwards) too, all the presidents made this movement. These bodies have always been a bargaining chip for the centões’ of the time “, reports the political scientist.

The political scientist recalls that the centão also made this type of bargain with Bolsonaro’s predecessors who were in trouble – such as ex-presidents Fernando Collor (1990-1992), Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016), and even Michel Temer (2016 -2018). “He (the centão) takes advantage of the fragility of the situation, to become even stronger”, says Carazza.

In Carazza’s opinion, Bolsonaro seeks to guard against the “perfect storm” that may follow the epidemic of the new coronavirus.

Bolsonaro “is losing support from a part of the electorate, which guaranteed his election and could help with his re-election in 2022. He is losing support from the wealthiest, anti-petty population, who ended up voting for him (…). And the economic crisis that comes there it is very strong. And we know that, in a perfect storm like the one that is forming, it will end up in the hands of Congress. It is launching itself into the ‘center’ to try to guarantee itself “, says Bruno Carazza.

For political scientist Cláudio Couto, a professor at FGV’s São Paulo School of Business Administration (EAESP), the beginning of negotiations between Bolsonaro and the center is hardly surprising.

“Coalition presidentialism is not a choice (of the president). It is an institutional characteristic of the (political) system. I mean, you do not want to build a coalition in a system with so many parties, where the largest one does not even have 10% of the Chamber … in a situation like this, if you don’t form a coalition, it becomes very difficult (to govern) “, says political scientist Cláudio Couto to BBC News Brasil.

“Bolsonaro, in addition to not forming a coalition, managed to make things worse by fighting with his old party (PSL) and antagonizing all forces within the Legislature. It is as if he arrived in a forró and started dancing punk rock. . It was impossible to govern in this way “, says Couto.

“It is obvious that when you make a choice like this (not to form a coalition), it has consequences. It will affect the ability to govern. And now the bill has started to arrive,” says the analyst.

Who rules what?

Most of the bodies currently under negotiation were already led by nominees from the centre’s parties – the discussion now between Planalto and the parties revolves around changing the command of the bodies or just changing the occupants of specific departments or positions.

FNDE, for example, was already in the hands of the PP last year, through ex-president Rodrigo Sérgio Dias. In December, the body started to be chaired by a career servant, a public tender, Karine Silva dos Santos.

Now, if the negotiations succeed, the body will be headed by Marcelo Lopes da Ponte. He is the former chief of staff of the national president of the PP, Senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), and already works as director of the FNDE. The deal was described by more than one source to BBC News Brasil.

Banco do Nordeste, in turn, is headed today by Romildo Rolim, appointed by former Senate President Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE), today without a mandate. Now, it should pass to the nominee of deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) – leader of the PP and the so-called majority bloc in the Chamber (formed by right and center parties last February), and one of the closest politicians to Bolsonaro in the center.

Codevasf, in turn, is currently led by Marcelo Andrade Moreira Pinto, a manager appointed by the former leader of Democrats in the Chamber, deputy Elmar Nascimento (BA). Most likely, according to politicians heard by BBC News Brasil, it will be removed to make room for a nominee from another party.

