Job search increased in states that cut federal unemployment benefits, study reveals



With business reopening there is a great need for people to be hired as soon as possible.

Photo: Jim Watson / Getty Images

At the moment 24 states have decided to suspend unemployment benefits for $ 300 per week from the federal government for people who are unemployed.

They adopted the measure because they argue that this support is causing people not to be hired in the new job opportunities that are emerging in the face of the economic recovery and the massive application of vaccines.

The anticipated loss of unemployment benefits, which were originally scheduled to be due through September 6, caused a modest spike in job searches in the states that applied the measure, according to a study by Indeed Hiring Lab.

The report indicates that in May job search activity on Indeed increased in states that announced they would prematurely end federal unemployment insurance benefits.

The share of national clicks on job postings from those states it was almost 5% higher on announcement day, relative to the last two weeks of April.

It is explained that the increase was temporary and disappeared on the eighth day after the announcement, and then returned to April levels. From the day the suspension of benefits was announced until three days later, click-through rate increased on average between 3% and 4%.

The jobs that registered the greatest interest were those related to the areas of marketing, sales and hospitality, tourism, finance and medicine, while the search activity for food preparation increased by 3.8%.

Federal unemployment insurance benefits have been criticized for delaying hiring, but Indeed finds that theory very difficult to measure, as many other factors that can affect labor supply play a role, such as “The health risks, the challenges of care and the enthusiasm to enjoy a reopened and vaccinated summer”says the consultant.

At the moment there are 24 Republican states that have made the decision to withdraw unemployment assistance benefits.

But states like Arizona, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire and Oklahoma have also chosen to grant bonuses for people who decide to hire and stay a certain time in their new jobs.

You may also like:

Young man returns a thrown lottery ticket to his owner, even knowing it was worth $ 1 million

Bill and Melinda Gates study changes in their Foundation for their future stability after the divorce

New anti-COVID measures: Costco will allow food courts and food tasting from the first week of June