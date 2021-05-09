Job opportunities for self-employed Asturians

Family doctors, dermatologists, ophthalmologists and physiotherapists for France, drone operators, psychiatrist, martial arts instructor, real estate consultant, …, all these are the jobs for freelancers most in demand this week to cover the job offers in Asturias that are currently vacant.

On the other hand, if you are professional or self-employed and you are looking for staff, register at Iberempleos.es Y publish your job offers.

Autonomouss

MEDITALENT SELECT:

Physiotherapists for France

– 3 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

We are MediTalent, a consultancy specialized in the placement of healthcare personnel (doctors, physiotherapists, nurses, pharmacists, etc.) to work in France, Germany and other French-speaking countries.

We offer a comprehensive service:

– Help for administrative procedures (homologation of degrees and membership)

– Language control (language classes with us or orientation to other centers)

– Accompaniment to integrate in the destination country (accommodation, mobility …)

Physiotherapists are needed for private practices (private clinics) in various regions of France. Stable work and good working conditions. Immediate incorporation.

To register and for more information on a job offer for Physiotherapists for France.

Family doctors, dermatologists and ophthalmologists for France

– 8 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

– Full time.

– Salary € 9,000 – € 12,000 Gross / month

Doctors (Family Doctors, Dermatologists and Ophthalmologists) are needed to work in private practices (private clinics) in various regions of FRANCE. Very good working conditions and immediate incorporation.

To register and more information on job offers for Family Doctors, Dermatologists and Ophthalmologists for France.

IMAGEO AGENCY SELECT:

AUTONOMOUS DRONE OPERATOR for Allande

– Autonomous contract.

Drone operator with own equipment for video recording.

WITH LICENSE IN POLA DE SIERO (ASTURIAS).

To register and more information on the job offer of AUTONOMOUS DRONE OPERATOR in Allande.

PRONTOPRO SELECT:

Martial arts instructor for Oviedo

To register and more information on a job offer for a Martial Arts Instructor in Oviedo.

Dentist for Oviedo

To register and more information on a job offer for a Dentist in Oviedo.

Psychiatrist for Oviedo

To register and more information on a job offer for a Psychiatrist in Oviedo.

IAD SPAIN SELECT:

Real estate agents for Oviedo

– 10 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

We are looking for real estate entrepreneurs in ASTURIAS.

At iad Spain (a subsidiary of the iad International group), we are looking for associated agents who want to create their own digital real estate agency.

What we offer?

-It is part of an international group with more than 13,000 agents in Europe.

-Dedicated website.

-Continuous Training Plan.

-Accompaniment by your coach.

-Publication of properties in more than 200 portals (national and international).

-Compensation plan without limits.

-International development plan.

-Telecommuting.

-Central services: management, marketing, IT, lead generation …

To register and more information on a job offer for a Real Estate Agent in Oviedo.

REPAIRSTM SELECT:

Autonomous Repair Technician for Gijón

– Autonomous contract.

Technical service is looking for freelance technicians or companies in Asturias to cover television or electrical appliance repair services.

To register and more information on the job offer of Autonomous Repair Technician in Gijón.

Other professions and trades

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

Kitchen furniture installer for Avilés

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

We are looking for a kitchen furniture installer for an important company located in the Avilés area and dedicated to the design, manufacture and installation of kitchen furniture, bathroom and cabinets.

Functions:

– Installation of kitchen furniture.

– Resolution of customer doubts.

To register and for more information on the job offer of Kitchen Furniture Installer in Avilés.

VEIMCO AUTOS SELECT:

Electromechanical for Avilés

– Fixed-term contract.

Concessionaire located in Avilés needs an electromechanical car for cars.

To register and more information on the Electromechanical job offer in Avilés.

If you still have not found your opportunity, keep consulting here more JOB OFFERS IN ASTURIAS.