Job offers to help those affected by the CaixaBank ERE

More than 8,000 bank workers will join the unemployment lists in the coming months. This is due to Employment Regulation File announced by CaixaBank. Specific, the bank’s management has proposed the dismissal of 8,291 people (18% of the workforce) and the closure of 1,534 branches (27% of the current network). In this way, This ERE becomes the largest restructuring carried out to date in the Spanish banking sector. Of the total proposed layoffs, up to 5,742 of them will be applied to branches and about 688 to subsidiaries; while 1,611 jobs will be cut in central services and up to 250 of them in territorial directorates.

Against this background, from iberempleos.es we bring all affected by the CaixaBank ERE the banking sector job offers, to which they can choose at this time. These are the most varied vacancies, in which accounting, administrative, commercial, advisory, legal and legal profiles are demanded, among others.

The banking world, like many others, experiences moments of uncertainty and insecurity. However, its professionals continue to have interesting Job opportunities to continue exercising your professional career.

There are still many companies and entities that are striving to get ahead and, for this, they continue to generate Job positions. Large consulting firms, law firms, multinationals and the banking sector itself demand experienced personnel to continue offering their best services.