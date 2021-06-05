Job Growth Accelerates in US; wages are rising steadily

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Jun 4 (Reuters) – US employers increased hiring in May and raised wages amid competition for workers, as millions of unemployed remain at home, likely due to childcare problems and generous unemployment checks.

The employment report released Friday by the Department of Labor provided some assurance that the economic recovery from the pandemic recession is underway, after the labor shortage was also blamed on persistent COVID-19 fears that restricted drastically job growth in April.

Some economists and investors have lamented growth stagnation as inflation accelerates. The economy is being sustained by an improvement in the public health situation and a massive fiscal stimulus.

“There are still a lot of unemployed, but there doesn’t seem to be much desire to work,” said Chris Low of FHN Financial in New York. “There would have been a lot more hires if employers could find more workers.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased 559,000 jobs last month. The April date was revised slightly up to show that payrolls grew by 278,000 instead of the 266,000 previously reported.

That left employment around 7.6 million below its February 2020 peak. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the creation of 650,000 jobs in May. Some 9.3 million people were officially classified as unemployed last month.

With a record 8.1 million jobs to fill, employers are raising wages. Average hourly earnings rose a solid 0.5% after soaring 0.7% in April. That brought the year-on-year increase in wages to 2% from 0.4% in April.

Continue reading the story

A sustained wage rise could strengthen the argument among some economists that high inflation could be more durable than transitory, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell currently envisions.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. This measure has been underestimated by people who are wrongly classified as “employed but absent from work.” Without this problem, the rate would have been 6.1%.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHICS: Jobs by Industry https://tmsnrt.rs/3f0iiO9

GRAPHICS: Net change in employment since February 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/3uX7E0M

MACRO DATA- The US creates 559,000 jobs in May, below expectations

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^>

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)