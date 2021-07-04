Job creation beats expectations and Wall Street celebrates with highs in the S&P

Job creation beats expectations and Wall Street celebrates it

The Dow Jones rises 0.1% to 34,670 points; the Nasdaq, 0.42% to 14,583 points and the S&P 500, 0.24% to 4,330 points and sets a new record. Optimism on Wall Street after learning about the creation of new jobs.

The country’s economic recovery remained stable with the creation of 850,000 new non-agricultural jobs in the sixth month of the year. In May, the increase in people employed was 583,000.

However, the unemployment rate in the United States stood at 5.9% last June, one tenth above the figure registered in the previous month, according to the figures published this Friday by the Department’s labor statistics office. of American Labor.

Applications for unemployment benefits fall this week in the US: new requests for unemployment benefits: 364,000 vs 388,000 expected and vs 415,000 previously revised.

The US commerce secretary says jobs lost in the retail or service industry may not return to previous levels. The unemployment measures were only designed to be temporary and will be phased out in early September.

Regarding the manufacturing PMI for June, the figure stands at 62.1 vs. 62.6 previously.

The House of Representatives approved an additional spending law aimed at improving water and public transportation systems for an amount of 715,000 million dollars.

For his part, the US State Department spokesman says China’s nuclear build-up is worrying; China appears to be deviating from decades of nuclear strategy based on minimal deterrence.

Regarding the health sector, According to a study published in the journal Nature, coronavirus vaccines based on messenger RNA technology (such as Pfizer and Moderna) could protect against the virus for several years. The study, prepared by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (Missouri) and the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai (New York), was carried out with 14 people vaccinated with the two doses of Pfizer. On the other hand, Germany recommends using Moderna to replace the second dose of Astrazeneca.

Apollo would be closing the purchase of a share package in the fintech Motive Partners, according to sources from the group itself. According to these sources, he would take 24.9% of Motive Partners for about $ 1 billion.

GAP made the decision to close its 81 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland in a staggered manner between August and September 2021 as a result of market dynamics, as announced yesterday by the group, which will maintain its online presence.

Robinhood Markets has formally applied to go public. It will do so with the “hood” ticker. On the other hand, yesterday it emerged that Robinhood received a fine of 70 million dollars from the North American stock market regulator. He was accused of “making mistakes” with the use of “biased information”. All this comes from cases of extreme volatility in stocks such as Gamestop.

As for the shortage of chips, Micron Technologies unveiled on Wednesday after the closing good results for the fiscal third quarter quoted yesterday with falls of -5.73%, because some analysts were intimidated by the increase in capex. Adjusted sales $ 7.42 trillion higher than the previous 7.22. They were very optimistic about strong demand. However, the market was alerted by the increase in capex to 2.04 trillion dollars compared to the previous 1.8. They also forecast an annual capex slightly above 9.5 trillion dollars compared to 9.2 trillion.

OPEC + yesterday delayed the meeting again and is scheduled for today.