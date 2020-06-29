Joaquín Sabina is already a married man. According to the newspaper ‘El País’, the singer and his partner, Jimena Coronado, They have married this Monday in the Pradillo street court in the capital. Promised for almost a year – as revealed by Joan Manuel Serrat during an interview last November – has been in full de-escalation, by surprise and with hardly any guests, when Sabina and the Peruvian have decided to formalize their relationship before the law.

Together for a quarter of a century, Sabina and Jimena have married as they wanted. In secret, without warning and surrounded only by his closest friends, among whom were Serrat himself and the minister Grande Marlaska.

The ‘Y sin embargo’ singer wore a navy blue linen suit with a flower on the lapel, a black cotton T-shirt and a casual straw hat. Jimena, for her part, chose a comfortable dress in the same shade as her already husband. The newlyweds, respecting the regulations, the mask was not removed for a moment regulatory health.

Sabina is highly recovered from the dramatic fall that he suffered during his concert at the Wizink Center last February and that led him to be admitted for ten days in a Madrid hospital. Jimena, her great support, has not left her side in all this time, and during the confinement we have seen them from their central home applauding the restrooms at 8:00 p.m.

Now, once ‘normality’ has recovered, the singer and his until now faithful companion for 25 years, they have decided to put the finishing touch to this long relationship and become, finally, husband and wife. Congratulations Joaquín and Jimena!