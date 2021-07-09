Joaquín’s latest viral video: "It wasn’t necessary in my senior year …"

At 39 years old, he will turn 40 in less than two weeks, Joaquín is still Joaquín. The Betis footballer, in what seems to be his last season as a professional, has not missed the opportunity to share a fun video on his social networks showing the views he has from the concentration hotel and the weather of the day in Switzerland, where the green-and-white box will begin its preseason.

In several stories shared on his Instagram, the captain recriminates the club, always as a joke, the climate of the Swiss country: “Look whathe biggest depression I have. Not even the birds are heard, on that mountain is where Heidi was recorded“, while showing the landscape. In this very publication, he labels the club so that they are aware of their ‘state of mind’.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Joaquín still has left, who will have to endure the meteorology of the region until July 17, date on which they will return to Seville. Specifically, in another publication of his where he appears carrying an umbrella, he comments to his followers: “The weather is not going to improve, I had not had an umbrella for a long time …”