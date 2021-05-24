Joaquín will continue at Betis next season

05/24/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

The winger Joaquín Sánchez, who had a contract with Betis at the end of this season, will continue in the verdiblanco team one more campaign, until June 2022The club announced this Monday through a video starring veteran Sevillian actress María Galiana.

Betis broadcast this video on its social networks on Monday afternoon, in which María Galiana recounts her long professional career and appears both at the Lope de Vega theater and at the Benito Villamarín, a stadium where she meets Joaquín and He puts on the team captain’s armband with the number 2022.

Joaquín Sánchez equaled goalkeeper José Ramón Esnaola on May 2 at the Nuevo Zorrilla stadium as the Betic footballer who has played the most official matches in the club’s history (460) and later surpassed the record on the 10th of this month in the match against Granada at Villamarín

Two days later, the portuense also played at home against Huesca and set that historic mark in 462 games.

Joaquín, who will turn 40 next July, made his debut for Betis in the 2000/01 season, in the Second Division, when Fernando Vázquez lined him up as a starter on the first day at the Compostela field after having played the previous season in the subsidiary. Betic, precisely with José Ramón Esnaola as coach.

In his first spell at Betis, until the summer of 2006, the Porto right-hander played 256 official matches, before starting a nine-year journey through Valencia, Málaga and Fiorentina until his return in the 2015/16 season, from which time He has participated in another 206 matches with the Verdiblanca elastic.

Joaquín has played 364 First Division matches, 38 Second Division, 36 in the Copa del Rey, 15 between the Europa League and its predecessor, the UEFA Cup, 8 in the Champions League and one in the Spanish Super Cup., with a balance of 175 victories, 138 draws and 149 defeats.

The international footballer, who played 51 times for Spain between 2002 and 2007, has scored 62 goals for Betis. The first was against the University of Las Palmas at Benito Villamarín in October 2000 and the last, so far, the one he did to Alavés, also at home, on March 8.