Joaquín will continue at Betis next season and will expand his legend

Match record

The winger Joaquín Sánchez, who had a contract with Real Betis at the end of this season, will continue with the Verdiblanco team for one more campaign, until June 2022, the club announced this Monday through a video starring the veteran Sevillian actress Maria Galiana.

Joaquín Sánchez equaled goalkeeper José Ramón Esnaola on May 2 at the Nuevo Zorrilla stadium as the Betic footballer who has played the most official matches in the club’s history (460) and subsequently surpassed the record on the 10th of this month in the match against Granada at Villamarín. Two days later, the portuense also played at home against Huesca and set that historic mark in 462 games.

Joaquín, who will turn 40 next July, made his debut for Betis in the 2000/01 season, in the Second Division, when Fernando Vázquez lined him up as a starter on the first day at the Compostela field after having played the previous season in the subsidiary. Betic, precisely with José Ramón Esnaola as coach.

