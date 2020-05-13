Joaquín Tusquets De Cabirol’s Sundays were days to dedicate to photography or golf. “At home, no special importance was given to the photos. It was a hobby of my father, like his games at the Sant Cugat golf club ”, explains his son Joaquin Tusquets Gras. Several photography fans unearthed last weekend on social media the existence of 3,800 photographs, dated between the 1940s and 1970s and found in 2005 in a container in Palma de Mallorca. They are photographs of great quality and historical value, according to experts from the Barcelona Maritime Museum (MMB), an institution that is negotiating its acquisition.

The authorship of the photos has been anonymous until today: the Tusquets family confirms to EL PAÍS that they correspond to the work of their father. A portrait of the collection is that of her mother, Rosa Gras, lying on the beach. In another snapshot, Joaquín Tusquets Gras appears as a child, playing, and with a name written on the back of the envelope that keeps it: “Joaquinito”. “That’s what they called me when I was little,” says the photographer’s eldest son, excited.

The first clue to the identity of the author of the photographs was given in 2005 in this newspaper by the journalist Andreu Manresa: a surname appeared on one of the envelopes of the negatives, “Mr. Tusquets ”. “It was one of only five envelopes that the author took to reveal to a laboratory, because the vast majority, some three hundred, had revealed them himself,” says Toni Amengual, the collector who discovered that treasure fifteen years ago.

Amengual, former assistant to the painter Miquel Barceló, remembers that in front of a store undergoing renovations, they left a shoe box and, inside it, some negatives without an identified author. The children of Tusquets do not know how the file could get to Palma, although they think they can discover it. “We are collecting information,” says Enrique Tusquets, the youngest son.

Enrique was the only one of the three children who accompanied him on multiple weekend “photographic excursions” – that’s what Joaquín Tusquets called them. It especially remembers a visit to the Barcelona zoo and others to racing cars in Montjuic and Vallvidrera. “My father could not conceive of any leisure outing without his camera,” adds Joaquín Jr. In the family residence he had the development laboratory and shelves full of distinctions from amateur photography championships in which he participated through the Photographic Association of Catalonia. Enrique keeps several of the cameras with which he took the images at his home, as well as some five hundred photographs, including copies and negatives.

An obsession

For a year, obsessively, Toni Amengual dedicated himself to digitizing that collection, he even installed a light table in his house to analyze every detail: they were mainly pictorial photographs, scenes from municipalities in Catalonia, also from Madrid, Paris, Seville and Morocco. None was from the Balearic Islands and many from Barcelona, ​​so Amengual deduced that its creator hailed from the Catalan capital.

It was especially the images of the port and the coast of Barcelona that aroused the interest of the MMB to acquire the collection. There was a first attempt in 2018, but the price Amengual was asking was too high for the museum’s budget.

Contacts between the collector and the MMB were restarted last Saturday, when the photographs were rediscovered after Amengual published some of the snapshots on his Facebook account, indicating that despite the passing of the years, the artist.

Three photography lovers echoed it and spread it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The notoriety they received brought the MMB and Amengual closer together. Silvia Dahl, curator of photography at the MMB, highlights that the Tusquets archive is important for its quality and because it provides images of the Port of Barcelona and of the traffic of ships from the post-war years and the 1950s, some decades of which the museum knows few graphic testimonies.

Joaquín Tusquets De Cabirol was born in 1904 and died in 1979 in Barcelona at the age of 75. He was a chemical expert and co-owner of an industrial chemistry factory. Two of his brothers had an outstanding role in the cultural world of Catalonia: Nilo Tusquets De Cabirol was a renowned architect and Luis Tusquets De Cabirol was an important bibliophile from whom the Library of Catalonia acquired a collection of 11,600 volumes of romantic and pre-romantic literature from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

The sons of Joaquín Tusquets emphasize that what is decisive for them is “the sentimental value”, that the identity of their father as the author of the work be recognized. Enrique assures that in the past he had already tried to organize an exhibition with the legacy that he keeps of Joaquín Tusquets De Cabirol, but that no gallery was interested in the project. He always wanted to know what had become of most of his father’s revelations. Solved this part of the mess, now it only remains to solve how the file arrived at a container in Palma de Mallorca.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe