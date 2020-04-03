Joaquín Sánchez He continues his joking and joking during the coronavirus quarantine. It is becoming fashionable on social networks to shave his head in this confinement and the Betis player put it to the vote with a poll on his Instagram profile. It was obvious, the result was a resounding yes. 65% of his followers asked to be shaved, while 35% said “no”.

“I think I have to shave”, said the man from Cádiz when he reported the results of the referendum. Right after, he posted a photo of himself with a shaved head. “What an ugly thing!” He said as he looked hairless at the top, an image that was a bit strange … And of course, he immediately confirmed that it was a joke.

Joaquín used an application to edit a photo and remove his hair, but after sowing doubts among his followers, he confirmed that he has not shaved nor will he do it during the quarantine: «How could it have crossed your mind that I am going to shave? If I am horribly shaved! Can’t you see I have a round face? but I’m going to dye, yes, “said the veteran Betis footballer, who will soon come out with hair of another color if he fulfills that last promise …

In the absence of football, the one from Puerto de Santa María entertains himself with social networks and also entertains his followers. This Thursday it was Marcelo who saw how the Cádiz wavered after uploading a photo with his dog at his home during the confinement. “Dogs look like their owners,” he said in the Instagram post.