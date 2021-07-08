Joaquín “Shaggy” Martínez launches challenging message to Liga MX teams

Cruz Azul managed to shake off the curse of more than 20 years of drought, so it is clear what path they should follow in the Opening 2021, so that, Shaggy Martinez, He spoke of the possibility of winning it all this year, because they are the rival to beat.

“We know that we are the rival to win, the teacher told us that there is championship disease and that demand that he puts on us every day will be important, we are for important things and we can make history in this club, we can look for everything and we start from that base of the teacher’s demand ”, he said.

Martínez does not have time to relax, because he knows that Juan Reynoso can use it at any time, something that excites him, since he wants to be as active as possible in the Apertura 2021.

“When the group goes well, you do well, the previous tournament there were many games, tournaments come to be ready, we all know that we can play in any game and we have that humility to be inside or on the bench, that generated us being able to raise the glass, “he explained.

El Shaggy spoke of the importance of starting the season by winning the Champion of Champions, a trophy that will be played against Club León.

“It matters a lot because it is a title, it is an official match and one more cup to win, we know that a thousand stories happen in football, but you always have to try to win in whatever you participate in, you have to fight it and try to get there as best you can. to the league tournament ”, he added.

At 34, Martínez is one of the veterans of the Machine, so now he will play a more important role, a situation that is taken seriously.

“You have that responsibility with the boys, tell them that they should be ready in case they need them, but you have to lead by example, that is, work hard and show humility,” he said.

