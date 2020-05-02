On February 12 the singer Joaquín Sabina suffered a sharp fall while performing at a concert at the WiZink in Madrid in which the artist rushed into the moat, with a height of more than a meter and a half. This accident caused an intracranial hematoma and a stroke for which he had to undergo an emergency operation at the Ruber Internacional hospital in Madrid.

The artist left the hospital on February 23 and since so we haven’t heard from him until this Sunday, except for sporadic appearances from the balcony of his house where he has been seen applauding at eight in the afternoon to the body of health of our country thanking him for his courageous work during the coronavirus pandemic. Now the singer He has appeared for the first time on television in the Jordi Évole program where he has spoken about his future agenda and about his recovery.

Back to the stage

During the course of the program the singer has reported on his intention to go back on stage on tour solo though his recovery “goes for months”. He also explained to the journalist that he would return to perform with a new album under his arm: “When I come back it will be alone, with another show, with another album. I imagine”, explained and added that it is “impossible” to return to share the stage with Joan Manuel Serra.

After this, the artist shared with all the followers of the program the fateful moment in which he fell into the moat of the WiZink Center: “I wound up on a cable and hit a host” He has admitted and to what he has added between laughs that he cannot play the guitar because “the arm does not give of itself”.

Your opinion on the coronavirus crisis

Joaquín Sabina also have had time to express your opinion about the pandemic we are going through because of the coronavirus and the political management of culture in these moments of crisis. The singer has pointed out that many singers or filmmakers “they have remained with the ass in the air and without knowing how to cover it”. “Someone should think that apart from tourism, one of the values ​​of Spain is to export culture“, he sentenced during the first interview he gave after his fall on stage.