Joaquín Sabina married on Monday morning with his romantic partner for years, Jimena Coronado, in an intimate ceremony held at the Civil Registry of the Spanish capital, as confirmed by Efe its representative.

The ceremony, attended by his colleague and colleague by profession, Joan Manuel Serrat, was officiated by the current Spanish Minister of the Interior, magistrate Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who is also joined by a great friendship.

Peruvian and photographer by profession, Coronado met Sabina more than 20 years ago when she interviewed him and, since then, she became his inseparable companion in good and bad times, such as when the singer recently suffered a heavy fall during a concert in the Wizink Center in Madrid.

It was on February 12, when Sabina (Úbeda, 1949) rushed into the pit in front of the stage from a height of approximately 1.70 meters, causing a « trauma to the left shoulder, thoracic and cranioencephalic » and a « small clot » of the that he was intervened and that he was kept for a few days in the Intensive Care Unit.

« It was stronger than you think. I have up to two operations, titanium and a bruise on my head, » said the Andalusian musician in his first public appearance on television in April in an interview in which he did not hesitate to point out: « I do not have the less intention to die, death to die. «

As it had transpired in another previous interview offered in Argentina during the tour of the artistic tandem formed by Serrat and Sabina, he would have asked his now wife last November, when she was 50 years old.

This is the musician’s second marriage, who in 1977 married Lucía Inés Correa, from whom he divorced in 1985. Subsequently, he had a long relationship with Isabel Oliart that lasted until 1998, as a result of which his two daughters were born, Carmela and Rocío.

