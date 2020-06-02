King Felipe’s nephew participated in a meeting with 27 people in the Spanish city of Córdoba, contracted coronavirus, and apologized for his actions through a statement

Prince Joaquín of Belgium is the nephew of King Felipe, the monarch of that nation. Last weekend he traveled to Spain and attended a party with about 27 people who clearly did not comply with the quarantine rules imposed in that country due to the coronavirus pandemic. When he returned to Belgian territory, it was learned that he had contracted the dreaded virus.

Those who attended the celebration together with the member of the Belgian royal family are now under observation and in mandatory isolation, and the young prince, 28, issued a statement in which he “deeply regrets his actions.” But the damage was done.

According to the reconstruction of the events carried out by the Spanish media El Confidential and then various Belgian media continued, Joaquín, son of Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenzo, traveled to the city of Córdoba, in the Spanish region of Andalusia, on May 24. Two days later, he attended a party at a private mansion attended by about 27 people, some of whom came from Seville.

The rules that Joaquín broke

Spain is one of the countries hardest hit in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic. There are, as of today, some 286,000 affected and more than 27,000 dead. At this moment, they are in phase two of the process of isolating the population to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the context of the rules that govern the Iberian country at this stage of quarantine, Prince Joaquín openly broke at least two of the measures imposed. First of all, each person entering Spain must stay for 14 days isolated. Second, the allowed meetings cannot exceed the number of 15 people.

According to the Royal House of Belgium, the prince had attended a "family reunion" in Córdoba, although the nature of the ceremony does not detract from the fact that the number of people has exceeded that allowed in Spain at this stage of the pandemic.

As for his trip to the country, Joaquín was allowed to do it since he does business practices in Spain. In addition, in the sentimental aspect, the prince would find himself in a relationship with the young Andalusian Victoria Ortiz Martínez Segrera, a member of a family of high lineage from Córdoba dedicated to agribusiness.

Positive test

The consequences of participation in the party became much more serious time later, when the Royal House of Belgium itself communicated to the media of that country the news that the prince had returned from Spain, had undergone the coronavirus test – since, in addition, he had symptoms of the disease – and indeed, the result had given him a positive result.

Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucía, was very critical of the attitude of the prince and those who attended the party, an attitude that he described as “enormous irresponsibility”. He says that this type of thing in Córdoba “cannot be repeated” because they endanger both those who attend this type of ceremony and the “whole of society”.

Last Friday was when the National Police, through a report from the Andalusian subdelegation, became aware of the meeting that broke the quarantine. They immediately located the people who had come to the site, and urged them to maintain mandatory isolation for at least two weeks.

The kings of Belgium, Matilde and Felipe, are the uncles of Joaquín, the prince who broke the quarantine in Spain

The apology

Joaquín, meanwhile, today issued a brief statement of apologies through a text he sent to the . agency. There he acknowledged “not having respected all quarantine measures” and asked “apologies” for it. He also noted that he “deeply” regrets his actions and accepts the consequences of them.

The text has only one paragraph, it is written in Spanish and English and was sent to the cited agency through Joaquín’s lawyer and spokesperson in Córdoba, Mariano Aguayo Fernández de Cordova.

“In these difficult times,” wrote Prince Joaquin, he did not intend “to offend or be lacking in respect to anyone.” “I would like to apologize for not having respected all the quarantine measures during my trip,” said the nephew of the Belgian monarch.