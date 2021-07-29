Joaquín Prat stands up and shows his anger: “Leave me alone!”

Joaquín Prat in ‘Cuatro al día’. (Photo: Four)

The presenter of Cuatro al día, Joaquín Prat, has shown his anger with the sanitary measure that is on the table and probing himself to be approved: the covid certificate.

This Wednesday and after the Interterritorial Council, the Ministry of Health delegated to the communities the decision to request the certificate to enter bars, restaurants or other types of establishments. Carolina Darias, the minister, assured that each region can approve the measure thanks to its powers.

Prat has not liked anything, as he has shown this Wednesday in his program. While his fellow members debated this measure, the presenter intervened to make his position clear.

“We are more and more controlled, more caught, more audited. Be careful with that desire to have us permanently watched. I am not on a bottle every day, I have been coming to work religiously for 17 months, I have been fortunate not to have been infected but that permanent control of the citizen begins to stir me up a bit ”, he assured.

The journalist added that he is “tired” of the permanent control of the citizen. “If I do a national flight, if I do an international flight, leave me alone!” He exclaimed.

Finally, he has charged against those who break the rules, those who have said that they cannot influence the rest of the Spanish: “The population is beginning to be a little fed up of being hostage to four madmen who are not willing to comply with their individual responsibility ”.

