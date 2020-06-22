Days later, the tremendous anger of Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban in ‘Saturday deluxe’, which ended with the presenter leaving the set and the « princess of the town » crying bitterly, continues to speak. A discussion that has sowed a polarized debate among the followers of Telecinco and also among the tertullians of ‘The program of Ana Rosa’.

Joaquín Prat

Joaquín Prat has not bitten his tongue to comment on Jorge Javier’s fright, who gave the witness to Lydia Lozano to continue the interview: « He made it clear why sometimes it is better for friends not to talk about politics. I avoid it most of the time. We were all wrong, I was the first, but If it had been Jorge, I would not have left the set. It seems to me a lack of respect for the spectator« Prat admitted.

It is my humble opinion « , sentenced Joaquín, with Ana Rosa avoiding entering the controversy, limiting himself to refusing to comment The Catalan deepened the controversy to clarify that, in his humble opinion, » it is not a matter of ideology, but rather that Annoyed that with that comment has put him somewhere else. He makes it his own because he feels that he is not going to give anyone lessons when I have been coming to work for 100 days«

Ana Rosa Quintana did not want to « get wet » and limited herself to pointing out: « We have a very long program. Here everyone also has their opinions. I will not comment on colleagues, who are also friends and who will fix it soon«

Who did speak out openly was Alessandro Lequio, for whom: « Due to a political discussion, families and friends have broken up, but Jorge Javier should not have burst because he does not have the apology for lack of culture. » The Italian has also thrown a dart at Bethlehem: « He cannot be the standard bearer for mileurista people because he has long since stopped having something like this«