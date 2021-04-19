Joaquín Prat confesses what Rocío Flores told him after his controversial message to Rocío Carrasco in ‘The Ana Rosa program’

Joaquín Prat recalled this Monday the controversial message that Rocío Flores sent to her mother, Rocío Carrasco, in her last appearance on The Ana Rosa program. And that’s not all, as the presenter has also revealed what did he talk about with the young woman behind the cameras.

“I’m telling you, Mom: I have tried privately. No one has taken your children from you. Pick up the phone. Enough. I can not anymore”. In this way the television collaborator addressed the protagonist of Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive. Some words that, three days later, still have something to talk about.

A sample of this is Prat’s confession about what he himself witnessed live and direct. “Me I had the opportunity to speak with Rocío Flores after what he said in this program, “he has advanced before his teammates.

“It is said that he did it encouraged by his father to try to reduce the media pressure on him and the impact that Rocío has said about Antonio David … “, added the communicator.

“What they tell me is that he told him not to do it, that he did not say what he said. He told her ‘better not get involved in this mess,’ “said the journalist, who has settled his intervention with a resounding clarification:” He said something important, he came to deny his mother, who never told him at his father’s house. they had instilled against their mother. “