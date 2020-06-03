For those who remember it, the first image that comes to mind may be that of an envelope in one hand while the other swings downhill: “to play”. Joaquín Prat was The fair price but he was also radio animation, an advertising voice and an always friendly, colorful host, even if he was one of the most beloved faces in black and white. Her namesake son (like the Prats, Matías, the Prat inherit each other), in a somewhat different current record, appears every afternoon in Cuatro al día and in the mornings of Ana Rosa Quintana. Something is evoked in his voice.

Joaquín Prat Carreras, Prat el de A million for the best, Saturday Galas and Sports carousel, died on that day like today 25 years ago. On that date his death occurred but his final convalescence came from an acute myocardial infarction that had left him in a coma.

That happened on April 6, 1995 on the set of Ay Lola, Lolita, Lola, a show by Lola Flores for TVE, the last appearance of Jerez. After an interview with the Valencian, he vanished deadly. That impact also influenced the singer and presumably accelerated her terminal phase. On May 9, a week before she passed away, Lola left her last show unrecorded. Joaquín Prat was 68 years old and had lived three decades of great popularity.

The fair price had raised it to the most sought-after presence on TVE on the eve of private channels. At that time his voice passed to COPE after having railed the sports Carousel publi with the Targard, Anís Castellana and Kelvinator nozzles. As it would happen with Jordi Estadella and Constantino Romero (even with Jordi González) only in the contests the voices brought from the radio have penetrated immediately on the TV.

He started late in the media, his passion was always the waves but he would handle himself like few others on camera. In his thirties, from Radio Nacional in Valencia he went to SER, at dawn and in the morning in Madrid (as in the late 70s with La Mañana es Nuestro, with Carmina Pérez de Lama) when the programming on the network was very limited. Fernando García de la Vega, the Scale in HiFi, signed it for what would be the format that would best reflect developmentalism (economy and effort of the middle class) on TVE, that One Million for the best contest since 1968 It concentrated millions of viewers.

From there he spent the following year together with the most iconic presenter of pioneering television, the then recovered Laura Valenzuela, for Galas on Saturday, when the screen impressed the taxpayer because he dressed in an international party. That is why he was also predestined to comment on Eurovision. With Laura they would both continue in Song 71, the typical antediluvian format of scouts and the bus (word of the time). Always on Sunday it was stopped due to its high cache.

Because Prat always asserted himself. By contract or by self-affirmation, as when he stood up face and crotch, up on a table, before the journalists who had arrived at Radio Madrid with the establishment of the Information Services in 1977.

To Pepe Domingo Castaño, when he was a pipiolo on the Gran Vía, he already said that “calm, you will arrive” and they both accompanied Iñaki Gabilondo to ride Onda Media, here the SER in 1983, a space for three bands transitioning from entertainment to the leading role of Hoy por hoy, which started in 1986 a year and a half after the purchase of the chain by Grupo Prisa.

Joaquín Prat is linked to TVE although he did not lavish as much on the screen. Ibáñez Serrador, who had already created the Un, two, three, as director of programs for the single network, met him in 1974 with another microphone partner José Luis Pécker for another opening competition Contest his luck, which went down in history for cleavage by Rocío Jurado. I would conduct the first soccer contest, Destination Argentina, in 1978, and shortly thereafter he ran a Friday marathon, Things, that occurred between Madrid and Barcelona. He animated from Madrid and Mónica Randall from a Catalan capital with modernity and seny.

In 1988 he returned with expectation with The fair price, a contest of American origin that received criticism for the excessiveness of its windows and awards because also at that time they protested everything. For five years (and with an interval where he had a facial operation from an accident) his price-guessing game was a classic on the grill. On the radio he would end up heading the first Radio 5 as a general heir to Radiocadena.

With Gala nights emulated the Galas on Saturday with Miriam Díaz Aroca (Laura Valenzuela was on Telecinco) and rang the bell with Ana Obregón to inaugurate her tragic 1995. Her last TVE contest, in those months, was How do you see it? it was only enough to animate a somewhat tasteless format. Joaquín Prat had a sense of rhythm and an easy connection with the public that has never been repeated.

