Joaquin Phoenix says he did not want to give a speech when he won the Oscar for Best Actor – Tomatazos

At the end of 2019 the public witnessed one of the most memorable interpretations of Joaquin Phoenix when he gave life to the most beloved psychopath in comics. Although Joker – 91% meant an important step for his career thanks to the many recognitions and acclaim from both critics and the public, the actor has identified himself for representing characters that are quite different from each other and always manages to surprise his own and strangers.

Keep reading: Cruella: director confesses what he felt when his film was compared to Joker

Todd Phillips’ film managed to have an important streak during the awards season between 2019 and 2020, even becoming one of the favorites at the Academy Awards, where, in addition, the actor of Ella – 95% took the Oscar for Best Actor. Despite being one of the moments most desired by most of those who develop in any work environment within the film industry, it seems that it was not the happiest moment for Phoenix.

Although when he went to collect his recognition he was quite nervous when speaking, many would have thought that it was nothing more than the normal emotion of the moment, however, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the interpreter assured that he was involved by the afraid and did not even want to go on stage to receive the famous statuette; Despite this, Joaquin ended up giving one of the most significant speeches in recent years.

Continue with: Joker sequel still in development

I’ll be honest with you here. I didn’t want to get up anywhere and do anything. He was not thrilled by the opportunity. It’s just not who I am. I was full of fear.

His speech went beyond thanking the Academy and the entire team of Joker or his own family, the winner preferred to take the opportunity to give a voice to those who do not have it: animals. While using his leading minutes at the event, where all eyes and ears were on him, he spoke about how animals are inseminated and then snatched their young for their own benefit without thinking about the pain of the creatures.

On the other hand, although many would have speculated that his words were written and rehearsed, in another meeting with The Times he spoke about it, assuring that he would have preferred only to go up, receive his award and leave immediately.

It may interest you: Confirmed: Joaquin Phoenix will star in Ari Aster’s new movie called Disappointment Blvd.

I was in that situation and there was a part of me that just wanted to say, ‘Thank you very much, great, good night. But I felt like I had to … If I’m here, I can’t just thank my mother.

After pronouncing the words that resounded in the venue, more attention began to be paid to Phoenix’s work in the fight for animal rights, and some associations even began to look for it for what it would mean for their objectives to have such a voice. heard like that of the star. One of the first to approach him was the filmmaker Victor kossakovsky, who was in the middle of filming Gunda, a documentary that follows the life of a pig, a chicken and two cows.

After the approach, Joaquin phoenix would become an executive producer on the film.

We recommend: Todd Phillips would have already signed to write Joker 2