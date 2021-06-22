Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, under the command of Lynne Ramsay

At the moment the details of the new plot are unknown

Joaquin phoenix Y Rooney mara team up to star in Polaris, the upcoming feature film from acclaimed writer / director Lynne Ramsay. The filmmaker revealed it while attending the Valencia Cinema Jove Film Festival to collect the Luna de Valencia award, and this was revealed by El Español.

Ramsay already directed the ‘Joker’ actor in 2017 in the film ‘You were never really here’, with which they went to the Cannes festival that year, and left the Croisette with the award for Best Screenplay and Best Actor.

The new film in which Mara and Phoenix will coincide is called ‘Polaris’. The details of the new movie are not known at the moment, but the fact that Ramsay and Phoenix reunite in a movie is very exciting. They have already shared a movie on more than one occasion: they were before being a couple in the movie Spike Jonze, ‘Her’. Already in 2018 they were in ‘María Magdalena’, from Garth davis, and in ‘Don’t worry, he won’t get far on foot’, at the orders of Gus Van Sant.

Among Mara’s pending works are ‘Nightmare Alley’ by Guillermo del Toro, and which will be seen in December 2021. She has also joined the cast of Sarah Polley’s literary adaptation ‘Women Talking’, featuring Claire foy Y Ben whishaw among other. Phoenix is ​​pending to show his film directed by Mike mills, ‘C’mon, C’mon’, and by 2022 it will be put at the service of Ari aster at ‘Disappointment Blvd’ and from Ridley scott in ‘Kitbag’.

