Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara to star in Lynne Ramsay’s ‘Polaris’

During an interview over the course of the recent Valencia International Film Festival (also known as Cinema Jove), filmmaker Lynne Ramsay (‘We have to talk about Kevin’) received the Luna Award and spoke about her next project, a film titled ‘Polaris’ to be starring Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.

Ramsay, who already worked with Phoenix (Mara’s partner in real life) on the 2017 movie ‘You Were Never Actually Here’, raved about the actor as the “best actor” he had ever met and that he had a reason for everything he did:

“He’s crazy, but he’s the best actor I’ve ever met. Everything he does on set has a reason,” Ramsay said. “It’s much more difficult when you come up with an original idea like this, but it’s impossible not to get excited when you’re preparing a movie with Joaquin.”

The film will be one of many in which Phoenix and Mara have collaborated together, since previously they have seen faces in films such as ‘Her’, ‘Mara Magdalena’ and ‘Don’t worry, don’t go far on foot’. Phoenix’s schedule is also packed with other projects like ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ by Ari Aster or ‘Kitbag’ by Ridley Scott. For her part, Mara is in the process of filming Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’.