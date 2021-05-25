Joaquín parks his retirement and will continue one more year at Betis

It was an open secret, but it is already official. The Real Betis has announced the renewal of Joaquin Sanchez, which will continue one more season at Benito Villamarín. In principle, everything seems to indicate that the next campaign will be the last active of the captain and legend Verdiblanca, who ended his contract on June 30.

It is the first movement of the Betis for the next season after getting classified to the Europa League in Balaídos in the last day of the Santander League. In this way, Joaquín Sánchez will say goodbye to Betis playing in Europe.

Talking about happiness is talking about Betis. My Betis, Joaquín’s Betis. It is that time does not pass for him, again and again going up and down. And marking. I have enjoyed it so much… When I was young, the world was old. That seems to have changed in these times, although I am determined to continue fighting. And you, Joaquín! », He says Maria Galiana in the video shared by Real Betis, in which he puts the captain’s armband on Joaquín.

➕👑💚 pic.twitter.com/vscZaqRchI – Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) May 24, 2021

Throughout the season, Joaquin has repeated several times that he wanted to retire from football with him Benito Villamarin full of public. Something that he can do next season if the coronavirus pandemic allows it. It’s about the third renewal of Joaquín since he returned to Betis in 2015 from Fiorentina.

At 39, Joaquín Sánchez has once again completed a great season at Real Betis. In the 27 deputy parties, Captain has scored two goals and distributed up to five assists in a season in which the Andalusian club achieved the goal. Manuel Pellegrini’s men will play the Europa League in the season that will be, in principle, Joaquín Sánchez’s last in professional football.