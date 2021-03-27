Joaquín once again explodes TikTok showing his most childish and gluttonous version

Joaquin burst again TikTok. The captain of the Betis He uploaded a video to his personal account of the social network in which he is seen with his daughter Salma who far exceeds the 260,000 ‘likes’.

The footballer has no qualms about smearing his face with chocolate to play a rather childish role, while his daughter acts as an adult in a hilarious conversation. A daughter who is ‘father’ and asks her father who is ‘son’ if he has eaten all the candy that is missing in the pot. The excuses of the boyish Joaquín are fireworks.