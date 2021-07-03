Joaquín Niemann takes the lead in the Rocket Mortgage of the PGA Tour

Joaquin Niemann.

Birdie cruising speed is still high in the Rocket Mortgage from Detroit. The leadership has shot up to -10 and is shared by the Chilean Joaco niemann and English Tom lewis. Just one hit have been located Max Homa, Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk and a total of thirteen players are separated only by two strokes. A weekend of long knives and a lot of heartache is expected in the Detroit Golf Club from Donald ross.

The wind blew with much more force on the second day, with gusts that at times exceeded 40 kilometers per hour. This circumstance made a short and affordable course a little more difficult for these players. Even so, if this trend continues, and if there is no wind blowing over the weekend, the champion should be around -20.

Who is not going to fight to defend the title won in the last edition is Bryson DeChambeau (-1). The California player did not hide his frustration on the field when he saw that things did not go well for him. He did not finish understanding the wind and his game was not at the usual height either. For the second day in a row, he declined to speak to the media after he finished playing, so he has not yet offered an explanation about why he has broken off his employment relationship with his regular caddy, Tim Tucker. Remember that the last thing DeChambeau did before Rocket Mortgage was finish 19th in the Travelers and plummeting on the final holes of the US Open to go from fighting for a win that would lead Jon Rahm to finish 26th.

He also failed to pass the cut this Friday Rafa Cabrera Bello (+4). The canary needed a great return to get into the weekend and just the opposite happened. He did not play well and did not manage to give himself the same birdie options on Thursday, to the point that he suffered more times to save pairs than kicking for birdie from very clear positions. Next week the John Deere Classic before traveling to Europe to play the Open Championship in Royal St. George’s.

Those who did manage to make the cut are Phil Mickelson (-3) and Patrick Reed (-3). Not only have they gotten into the weekend, but with the classification being so tight they still have room for maneuver to even fight for the win.

