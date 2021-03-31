Joaquín Niemann, first Chilean champion in the PGA at age 20

(CNN Spanish) – The Chilean Joaquín Niemann won the ‘A Military Tribute’ at the Greenbrier, in Virginia, with an unprecedented result for the tournament, six strokes ahead of the American Tom Hodge. This is also the first victory for a Chilean on the PGA tour, and his first triumph as a professional. For many experts, this is just the beginning.

Now Niemann is among the top 50 players in the world rankings, and has excellent chances of being called up to form the lines of the international team for the Presidents Cup to be held in Melbourne, Australia and led by veteran Ernie Els.

The Chilean golfer joins Seve Ballesteros and Rory McIlroy as the only players born outside the United States to achieve the feat before turning 21 years old. For Niemann this comes almost an exact year from the culmination of his debut season in the PGA and with only 44 tournaments played as a professional.

In addition to the reaction of his family and his compatriots, it is a good time to remember what he told CNN before the Mayakoba tournament, in the Riviera Maya, in Mexico. It was a special tournament, and today even more relevant since it was his first game after leaving adolescence. Something that the organizers of the event celebrated the traditional Mexican ‘las mañanitas’.