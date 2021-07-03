Joaquín Niemann and Tom Lewis share the lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Chilean Joaquin Niemann and English Tom lewis completed the second round of the tournament Rocket Mortgage Classic, from the North American PGA Tour, with a record of 69 strokes (-3) each that allowed them to accumulate 134 (-10) and be the new leaders of the classification with one advantage over the Americans Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk and Max Homa, who share the second place with 135 (-9).

For his part, the 22-year-old American rookie Davis thompson, who began the day as the leader, finished the Detroit Golf Club tour with a record of 73 strokes (+1) and a cumulative record of 136 (-8), which cost him to lose five positions and go down to sixth place, which he shares with seven other golfers.

Niemann, who had started the day as second in the standings, finished the perfect round with three birdies and the rest were all even, showing confidence in shots from the green, but without risking.

“I have felt safe and although I did not have the performance of the first round, the important thing is that I am at the top when the final stretch of the weekend competition begins,” he commented Niemann, who is seeking his first PGA Tour title this season.

The same performance had Lewis, which also finished perfectly with three birdies, two achieved in the first half of the round and the third on par 4 of the 13th hole.

The Spanish Rafael Cabrera He was one of those who could not overcome the cut by delivering a card of 75 strokes on the second day and accumulating a total of 148 (+4).

Neither did the defending champion, the American Bryson DeChambeau that ended the day with a record of 71 (-1) and a cumulative record of 143 (-1). DeChambeau was the center of the present after firing the caddy Tim tucker before the tournament started and since then he has not wanted to comment on what happened.