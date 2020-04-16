Joaquín López Dóriga alerts Mexicans, tomorrow we will enter phase 3 | Instagram

Known for appearing on the nightly newscasts Joaquín López Dóriga through his Twitter shared a news for Mexico that surely left more than one user of the application shocked.

On this occasion, the nationalized Mexican newscaster, Joaquín, through his official account, alerted all Mexicans that on April 16, phase three of the pandemic caused by the virus would begin. COVID-19.

Previous weeks through a conference the undersecretary of health Hugo López-Gatell He shared the news in company with the President of the United States of Mexico that Mexico would enter phase 3 of the virus.

This phase, which deals with a greater number of infections per day is the most critical point of infections that the country will go through.

The first case that was presented in Mexico according to certain data that has been presented on Internet portals was on February 28, said person had returned from Italy.

In Joaquín’s publication he expressed: “I confirm you. Tomorrow phase 3 will be decreed in Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

I confirm you. Tomorrow phase 3 will be decreed in Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga)
April 15, 2020

April 15, 2020

However, several responses appeared almost immediately, including an alleged response from the undersecretary of health, who mentioned that the only person empowered to give this type of news was him and no one else precisely because of the position he holds.

However the account of Twitter It is false but probably what was mentioned in it is true, only someone empowered can give this type of news to the public.

So this news may only alarm every Mexican who reads or knows about it, so until we have feasible data we should not rush and we should calm down and continue with the indications that they have given so far, keep us at home and go out as little as possible.

