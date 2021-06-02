Joaquín Bondoni and Héctor Trejo tell their stories of Pride to H&M

For his part, Héctor Trejo expressed the responsibility he has towards the community. “I always felt that having managed to consolidate myself in social networks was not something free, that Thanks to that exposure that I have, I have gained privileges that many out there do not haveTherefore, I decided that helping to make social issues visible was an obligation and is part of the job, something I do with a huge heart and commitment ”, he told H&M. “I don’t have all the answers but I know there are many people out there who know have devoted a lot of effort to improving the lives of all and that is why I must not only be vocal, I must also question myself, deconstruct myself and continue learning ”.

Héctor Trejo for H&M. (Courtesy H&M)

Joaquín’s followers always look forward to all the projects in which the actor participates. And regarding giving visibility to “Beyond the Rainbow” with H&M, he said that he feels he is on the right track. “There were so many sensations, like a seed that began to grow at the level of my own inner growth and I think I need it [risas] and I felt, and I feel very happy, and I feel at peace and I feel like I’m on the right track”, Expressed Joaquín.