Joaquín agrees to renew it for one more season

04/15/2021 at 6:21 PM CEST

Own Joaquín, a true legend in Heliópolis, gave clues the other day in an interview with ‘Koora’: “My contract expires in June, but I feel strong, in good shape on a football level and on a physical level. I want to continue at least one more year. I would like to retire with the fans in the stands, as I want to invite any football fan to attend a match at our Benito Villamarín stadium. When the pandemic passes and you understand what I am talking about, I want to play with the crowd present before I leave & rdquor ;.

No sooner said than done. According to ‘ABC Sevilla’, Betis and the footballer have already reached an agreement to extend their contract for one season, with which the winger would put an end to his career in the club of his loves at the age of 40.

Joaquin, apparently, is delighted with Pellegrini and the Chilean’s presence on the Verdiblanco bench would have been definitive to close his continuity at the club for another year. In this way, the portuense will have the possibility of saying goodbye to his fans through the front door, which surely takes his idol on the shoulders of Benito Villamarín.