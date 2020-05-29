Jade Picon joked that she was pregnant with an unusual photo, puffing out her belly. ‘This is what you were waiting for, right? Fire in the playground. It wasn’t this time, “he joked. João Guilherme Ávila’s girlfriend cried to her mother on WhatsApp about a touching moment that happened this Wednesday (28th). Watch it!

The influencer Jade Picon moved the internet on Wednesday (28). In a post made on her social networks, João Guilherme Ávila’s girlfriend raised rumors of pregnancy after sharing records followed by an angel’s emoji. In her Stories, the model denied that she was expecting her first child and was amused by rumors showing a picture of her belly. “I’m not pregnant! The emoji I put on is because it’s the only angel that has it. There is no baby coming. Today I saw an angel in my shadow. That moment was very special”, he clarified. On the same day, Malvino Salvador announced that he will be a father for the third time.

that’s what you were waiting for, right? pic.twitter.com/nOmrpBKDIF – jade picon (@jadepicon)

May 29, 2020

João Guilherme’s girlfriend reports an unforgettable day

The pregnancy speculation started when Jade Picon said she had lived an unforgettable day on her Instagram Stories. “Hi, guys. I was going to be totally gone because today, May 28, 2020, some things happened that touched me and, I swear, it looks like I just woke up. It’s surreal. I’m taking today to assimilate everything. I am very happy and, in truth, I have never been so grateful in my entire life. For that I understood things well. I hope that everyone is well and, who is not, that they take time to relax. It is the best thing “, said Leonardo’s daughter-in-law, who checked in on “Friends” last year.

Jade cries when explaining reflection to her mother

The 18-year-old youtuber shared an audio in which she sent it to her mother on WhatsApp after reflection. “When I sat in the chair to look at the lake, the water was crystal clear and I was able to see several fish. I was very happy to be seeing and seeing that. I was feeling sun on my skin. I remembered the project and it made perfect sense, that I I need to be much better and that I don’t need to lose things to be grateful for them “, said an excerpt through tears. Jade and João Guilherme took up dating in September 2018.

it was very special moments of extreme connection that opened my eyes. so the angel emoji pic.twitter.com/7Qn4KIf5nj – jade picon (@jadepicon)

May 29, 2020

Carol Dias and Sthefany Brito will be moms for the 1st time

In the world of celebrities, Carol Dias is pregnant with her first child with Kaka and Sthefany Brito also makes her debut as a mother. The actress told in a recent interview how she discovered the news: “It was only a month away from recording and we would be over. I was feeling tired, but it made sense because of the rush of the recordings. I was very sleepy, my chest was getting bigger and bigger and which caught my attention more than that, it was very painful. To take a bath I used to go in with my hands in front of the nipple because when the water touched, it hurt! Then the flea didn’t just appear behind the ear, but it called the general alert of the whole body “, he reported.

(By Rahabe Barros)

