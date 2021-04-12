Joao Félix suffers a sprained ankle; Trippier, low back pain

04/12/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

The Portuguese striker of Atlético de Madrid Joao Felix, who had to retire injured from Sunday’s game against Betis at Benito Villamarín (1-1), suffers a sprained right ankle and his English teammate Kieran trippier He has lumbar pain, according to the rojiblanco club.

Joao he was substituted at the start of the second half of Sunday’s game, after he suffered a blow in a play with the Betic defender Aissa mandi, while Trippier he retired with back pain after defensive action in the 78th minute.

Both players underwent medical tests this Monday that revealed the diagnoses of ankle sprain for the Portuguese and lumbar pain for the English, both “pending evolution“, according to the medical report published by Atlético on its website.

Without further information on the severity of the injury, Atlético currently only has one forward available, the Argentine Angel Correa, since the Uruguayan Luis Suárez is injured, the French Moussa Dembélé He is under medical follow-up after his slight drop in blood pressure three weeks ago and to them the injury of Joao.

In the case of Trippier, who already missed ten official matches (nine in the League and one in the Champions League) after being sanctioned for failing to comply with the betting regulations of the English Federation, his natural substitute would be the Croatian Sime Vrsaljko, if the Englishman does not recover in time to play on Sunday against Eibar.

The other footballer that Atlético is pending, in addition to Joao, Trippier Y Dembélé, it’s french Thomas lemar, who fell out of the call for the match against Betis two hours before kick-off due to muscle discomfort in one thigh.