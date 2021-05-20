Joao Félix shows his commitment to Atlético

05/20/2021 at 6:57 PM CEST

Diego Simeone tends to identify a lot with the type of player who puts the shield above all else. This is how he has forged the identity of an Atlético de Madrid that is one victory away from being crowned league champion. And, like Cholo, the footballers correspond to that warrior spirit. Like the case of Joao Félix, who has been suffering from problems in his right ankle since last year and has not wanted to stop in order to help to the rojiblanco team to be champion of Spain.

That November 21, 2020, Atlético obtained a valuable victory against Barça at home thanks to a goal from Ferreira Carrasco. Since that day Joao suffered in his right leg and has had to leave the field on more than one occasion. Last month, in fact, he did not play for much of it due to swelling..

Cholo has had to manage his forward with the Portuguese between cottons. Heading into the weekend’s duel, Joao will start on the bench but ready to be a shock. Fernando Santos will take him to the Eurocup, but the ‘Menino de Ouro’ may want to to win something with Atlético de Madrid.

TRIPPIER AND LODI, DOUBTS FOR VALLADOLID

Precisely, with a view to visiting Pucela, Simeone tried his usual 5-3-2 with the novelty of Josema Giménez, recovered from his discomfort. It is the only variation, beyond the change in the position of Saúl Ñíguez, who will initially act as a lane. On the other side Kieran Trippier will be there, although this Thursday he only did the tactical rehearsals with the group. Then he exercised on the sidelines.

The rest of the eleven will be made up of goalkeeper Jan Oblak, center-backs Felipe and Mario Hermoso; midfielders Llorente and Koke; and the attackers Yannick Carrasco, Ángel Correa and Luis Suárez, who will be the ‘9’ of reference. Renan Lodi was also on the sidelines, who is still not 100% of his muscular problems. The club has not reported any relapse in the injury of the Brazilian side, all in the absence of the last session tomorrow before moving to Valladolid to play the LaLiga title against the Blanquivioletas.