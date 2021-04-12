Joao Félix retires against the injured Betis!

04/11/2021

On 04/12/2021 at 00:27 CEST

The bad news for Atlético de Madrid is extended in this final leg of the league, in which the championship is played. In the important game against Betis, Cholo Simeone added one more loss, and another in the attack line.

Joao Félix left the pitch after just two minutes after the break. Portuguese had received a blow from Mandi in the 44th minute and threw himself on the ground to receive medical assistance. The referee, who had not signaled a foul, did not resume the game and pointed to the tunnel of the changing rooms.

Eyes were on Simeone’s movements in this regard, and Joao decided to test himself. A minute later, he asked the coach for the change because he couldn’t continue.Joao was replaced by Lucas Torreira, which ended the match at Benito Villamarín. The Argentine changed the drawing and placed Saúl on top, delaying Torreira.

The discharge of Joao Félix, waiting to know the extent of his injury, joins that of Luis Suárez, Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar. The first two, regular starters with Simeone, were no longer against Betis and Joao was the reference in Atlético’s attack. Cholo will have to find a ‘Plan C’ before the new loss, that of Joao Félix.