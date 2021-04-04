Joao Félix, off in Seville

04/04/2021 at 11:41 AM CEST

Atlético de Madrid striker Joao Félix, suffering from an ankle trauma suffered with the Portuguese team, is finally out for the game this Sunday against Sevilla, which was left out of the call for 18 players, which does not include Yannick Carrasco, Moussa Dembélé and Lucas Torreira.

Joao Félix has not recovered in time, who did not train on Thursday, Friday or Saturday with the group, in doubt the last days for the meeting at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium due to the blow last Tuesday with his team, and is not available for the match.

The attacker joins Carrasco’s casualty list, sanctioned for a cycle of five yellow cards, apart from recovering from a blow to an ankle; Dembélé, who follows an individualized training plan to monitor medical services after he collapsed due to a slight drop in tension last week; and Torreira, for the death of his mother by Covid-19.

In the summons there is Víctor Machín, ‘Vitolo’, back to training with the group on Saturday after the individualized session on Friday.

The call is made up of 18 footballers: goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Ivo Grbic; defenders Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, José María Giménez, Felipe Monteiro and Renan Lodi; the media Saúl Ñíguez, Koke Resurrección, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente and Héctor Herrera; wingers Thomas Lemar and Víctor Machín, ‘Vitolo’; and forwards Luis Suárez and Ángel Correa