João Félix: new injured European star



Atlético de Madrid put their hands on their heads.

João Félix scares Atlético de Madrid. The Portuguese striker came out for discomfort in your left ankle of the match against Luxembourg, corresponding to the European qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. “The golden child”, as he is nicknamed in his country, was the starter this Tuesday, but could only play 41 minutes of action due to the possible injury.

Atleti worries because in its immediate calendar it will have two high difficulty matches: they visit Sevilla this Sunday, and seven days later they will do the same against Betis. The “colchoneros” are leaders in Spain, but with only four points of advantage over FC Barcelona.

What’s more, João Felix He is one more European crack who is injured on this FIFA date. Robert Lewandowski was the first to fall while representing Poland, and will be four weeks away from the field.

After being a substitute in the first two eliminatory games, the 21-year-old received the opportunity from coach Fernando Santos to start as a starter in a slightly difficult match.

Retire João Félix, the best decision

Sadly it was hit victim which made him resent to the point of being forced to abandon the meeting. The healthiest thing was to replace him, despite the fact that the Portuguese were down on the scoreboard by the time Felix left the field.

Santos did not wait for the first part to end to assess the condition of one of his young figures. He immediately made the decision. Pedro Neto entered his place, and he quickly agreed with his coach: pass goal for Diogo Jota at 45 + 2 ‘, prior to returning to the locker room

Felix will be checked in the Portuguese concentration, before returning to Madrid, where he will surely be tested once more to know his status.