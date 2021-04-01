Joao Felix, doubts against Sevilla

04/01/2021 at 3:45 PM CEST

EFE

Still waiting for the return of seven of its internationals, Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, recovered this Thursday Jose Maria Gimenez, while maintaining the doubt of Joao Felix, with an ankle trauma, he begins his tests for the Sunday visit to Sevilla and feels the pressure in the leadership of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan central defender, whose last session with the group dated from Wednesday of last week when he felt some muscular discomfort, returned to work with the group this Thursday, ready for the duel against the Andalusian team at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, in which, at the same time, the question arises as to whether it will be there Joao Felix.

Replaced by “an ankle trauma”, according to the medical report, in the last game with the Portugal team against Luxembourg, the attacker is back in the Atlético discipline, this Thursday he completed individualized training and his reinstatement the group is pending the evolution of the coup.

Three days after the crash in Seville, Joao Felix It is not yet ruled out for that encounter. It is a doubt for a transcendent commitment for the rojiblanco team, which begins the last ten days of the championship stalked by Barcelona – at four points – and Real Madrid – at six. Sevilla is further away: 11.

Joao is one of the unknowns of Sunday’s lineup, although, beyond recovering in time to at least enter the call, his presence in the starting lineup is difficult. There it is indisputable Luis Suarez, Atlético’s best scorer of the course and decisive promoter of the last hurried victory against Alavés (1-0), probably accompanied by Angel Correa. Moussa Dembélé, meanwhile, continues to train individually after last week’s voltage drop that caused him to faint during training.

LODI OR SAÚL TO SUPPLY THE LOW OF CARRASCO

Another of the doubts of the eleven is in the left lane. Yannick Carrasco, the most common man and who has best adapted to that mission this season in the 5-3-2 that he has proposed Simeone, it will be withdrawn due to a penalty per cycle of five yellow cards, so two options are opened to supply it: Renan lodi and Saúl Ñíguez.

The first is more likely today than the second, although the Brazilian full-back retired before the morning session this Thursday, but does not suffer any injury, according to sources from the club, once it was planned that he would only do that first part of training. In any case, Saúl has also tried there.

The rest of the positions of the alignment are conditioned by the return of the international footballers. At the moment there are only four already under the orders of Simeone. Apart from Joao Felix, who did not jump onto the pitch, they already trained with the group so much Stefan savic, which could rotate in Seville, since it is the only one of the four centrals that has had international commitments, such as Sime Vrsaljko and Hector Herrera, which point to the substitution.

They have not returned to work yet or Koke Resurrection neither Marcos Llorente placeholder image, with the day off after playing the 90 minutes with Spain against Kosovo -both are fixed holders in the scheme of Simeone the whole course and also in Seville-; Thomas Lemar, usual in the eleven in the midfield; Jan Oblak, indisputable in the goal; Kieran Trippier, the titular right lane; and Geoffrey kondogbia, in addition to Yannick Carrasco, which is dismissed by penalty.

The Belgian winger has still returned to training with Atlético after international commitments, in which he has been absent in all three games due to an ankle trauma, from which he is practically recovered.

She was also out of training with the club’s permission, like all of last week and this one, Lucas Torreira placeholder image, whose mother died last Tuesday from Covid-19.