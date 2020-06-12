São Paulo Governor João Doria appears on May 8. Adeleke Anthony Fote / EL PAÍS

Brazil detected just after Carnival the first case of coronavirus in Latin America. That same February 26, the Governor of São Paulo, João Doria, created a health advisory committee. Attachment to science is the flag in managing the pandemic of Brazil’s most powerful governor (one third of GDP, 46 million of the 210 million inhabitants). Doria has become the informal leader of the front forged with his counterparts to manage a health crisis that the president, Jair Bolsonaro, despises despite the fact that it has caused almost 30,000 deaths (25% in São Paulo) and half a million infections.

Born in the megalopolis 62 years ago, this former publicist lived in France, exiled by the dictatorship (his father was a deputy). He is a center liberal who voted for Bolsonaro, but was soon disappointed, he explains in this interview conducted on Monday by videoconference. This crisis has again placed him among the presidential candidates in 2022.

Question. It is little sleep, how many hours do you sleep now?

Answer. Surprisingly, more than before. My average three decades ago was four hours. Now, with the pandemic, with all the pressure, I sleep six. It’s a miracle. I was always an intense rhythm, in the private and public sectors. Now the workload is less than before the pandemic. The entire focus is on the epidemic. The biggest challenge today is saving lives.

P. Although the World Health Organization warned last Monday that the peak of the epidemic has not reached South America, some Brazilian states such as São Paulo begin the gradual reopening. Isn’t it too soon? What will you do if the infections are triggered?

R. Here no decision is final, especially when it comes to health. Why is it not hasty? Because we decided, according to the health committee made up of 18 scientists, that it was created the day the first infected was identified. The São Paulo plan [de reapertura] We implement it according to science. The fundamental aspects are the availability of beds in intensive care units.

P. Now 83% are employed in Greater São Paulo. It is a fairly high level.

R. It is quite a lot but, outside the pandemic, the occupation in the public network is 85%. With the new respirators and beds transferred from the private sector, we reduced the State to 75%. We were already at 92%. And we are testing more, so we have a more accurate picture.

P. But the test rate is very, very small.

R. We are increasing. It was also small in Spain and increased. Fortunately we are managing to buy more tests, reliable and modern. And 96% of the population uses a mask. If we had to take a step back to identify a lack of control in a region or city of the State, we would do it without hesitation.

P. In the last 15 days, you have changed your position. They advanced and concentrated holidays to increase social distance and flatten the curve.

R. Your analysis is correct. But the analysis of the health committee is not biweekly or weekly, it is daily. Fast-forwarding the holidays was innovative, it worked, it increased the rate of social isolation. Everything is much more difficult here in Brazil than in Spain, where you have a single message from the central government and the communities. Here you have a totally wrong message from the President of the Republic, I would say that attentive [contra la salud]Because he does not wear a mask, he stimulates crowds, he kisses children, he does not use hand gel, nor does he talk about the importance of isolation. And, on the other hand, the governors, adopting the recommendations of the World Health Organization. This duality greatly hinders perception by public opinion. We fight two viruses, the coronavirus and the Bolsonarovirus.

P. Are you surprised by the president’s attitude towards the pandemic? To some extent it even boycotts the governors.

R. The truth is that I am disappointed. The boycott is not for the governors, it is for life, for health. The President, unfortunately, goes against the Brazilian people. He never obeyed science. Three ministers [ha perdido] in full pandemic. Amazing. Even with chloroquine, it adopts a position that threatens the health of Brazilians.

P. Bolsonaro always spoke with disdain of life, of the disappeared of the dictatorship, he said that he wanted to shoot 30,000 people. Despite everything, you were by his side in the electoral campaign. At what point did you disappoint?

R. In the first round I voted to [Geraldo] Alckmin, my party’s candidate and my predecessor as governor. In the second we had Fernando Haddad (from the Workers’ Party), whom I defeated in 2016 in the elections for the mayoralty of São Paulo, and Jair Bolsonaro. At that time Bolsonaro was justified in voting. He had a liberal program in economics and Paulo Guedes as future minister. And transparency in public management and the fight against corruption embodied by Sergio Moro. But, in the third month of the government, the authoritarian escalation, a distancing from the world of culture, the accusations against the media, and the beginning of friction with Minister Moro, who is a symbol for Brazil, were already perceived. [dimitió en abril]. Guedes is barely left. It is worth remembering that in your first year [2019] the economy grew by 0.9% in Brazil, and here in São Paulo we grew by 2.9%. With the liberal policy of our Government, we grew almost three times what Brazil grew. It was one disappointment after another. To confirm that he does not appreciate democracy, does not respect the adversary, who does everything to protect his children from investigation … I always defended a liberal democratic center that knows how to dialogue with the right and the left, which wants distance from extremes.

P. In recent times, there has been a lot of talk about military interventions. Do you receive calls from abroad on this matter? Can there be a hit?

R. São Paulo is the most economically important state. And here we will not admit under any circumstances any coup movement to install another dictatorship in Brazil. It will be a bastion of resistance for the preservation of democracy in Brazil. And I hope that other states have the same behavior. And also that at least part of the military does not accept the authoritarian escalation of the president in search of a dictatorial regime where he can silence Congress, the Supreme Court judges and intervene in state governments.

P. The United States is experiencing intense protests against police brutality. In São Paulo, the police are violent: between January and March, 255 people died in interventions by the security forces.

R. The São Paulo police are not violent, they are efficient. It is the largest in Brazil, and the best trained, which does not mean that it does not make mistakes. Last year we sent 320 officers abroad, from South Korea to Israel, to train in intelligence actions.

P. Will you be a candidate in the presidential elections of 2022?

R. It is not time to deal with the elections, but to overcome this serious health crisis and to restore the economic process.