On May 28, 1954, João Carlos de Oliveira, João do Pulo, was born in the city of Pindamonhagaba, in the interior of São Paulo. 66 years later, the legacy of the Brazilian athletics legend lives on and reaches a special mark in 2020.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Pan American Games in Mexico City, in October 1975, in which João do Pulo broke the world record for the triple jump, with the mark of 17 meters and 89 centimeters. It stands today as a record for the competition, which had its last edition in 2019, in Lima.

The jump remained unreached until 1985, when North American Willie Banks jumped 17.97m. Since 1995, the best brand in the world is the British Jonathan Edwards, with 18.29. In South America, another Brazilian has held the record since 2007, from Paraná, Jadel Gregório, 17.90m.

In addition to this achievement, João was triple champion of the triple jump in the old Athletics World Cup (Dusseldorf-1977, Montreal-1979 and Rome-1981) and twice bronze medal in the Olympic Games (Montreal-1976 and Moscow-1980).

The Brazilian’s brilliant career had a tragic end. In the year he won the third world championship, the athlete suffered a serious car accident that cost him his right leg, amputated after many surgeries and almost a year of hospitalization. He was only 27 years old. In 1999, João do Pulo died at 45 years of age, due to liver cirrhosis.

He graduated in Physical Education and entered politics, having been elected state deputy in São Paulo by the Partido da Frente Liberal, in 1986, and re-elected in 1990. In the last years of his life, João went through a very complicated period that involved alcoholism, depression and financial problems.

Since last year, João do Pulo has been part of the Hall of Fame of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), an initiative that aims to eternalize the great names of the national sport.

