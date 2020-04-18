With over 20 years of career, João Bosco & Vinícius show that, even during the quarantine, they are more active than ever. The duo made the first part of the album ‘Ao Vivo em Goiânia’ available on digital platforms. The full album will be released in the second half of 2020.

The new work was recorded in October 2019, in Goiânia (GO). Recorded live and produced by Ivan Miyazato, the album features Matheus, from the duo Matheus & Kauan, on the song ‘Segunda Taça’ and Dorgival Dantas on the track ‘1900 e Vovô’.

In addition, the duo will not leave fans in quarantine homesick. Entering the new routine of online shows, João Bosco & Vinícius will do a live on April 20, at 21h, on the official channel of the duo on Youtube.

And we talked to Vinícius to find out more about ‘Ao Vivo em Goiânia’. Check out!

What was it like working on the new album?

It was very special to be able to record another project of new songs. Since 2016 we haven’t launched anything in this line. We spent more than two years choosing songs and auditioning. And it was very rewarding. This project looked like João Bosco & Vinícius, with songs that have been our essence since the beginning of his career.

What is your favorite song from that first part of the album?

The song that I like most about this first EP is ‘Second Cup’, but it’s very difficult to choose one, because ‘1900 and Grandpa’ is very special too, because it had the participation of Dorgival Dantas. All the songs we choose with our hearts. But we could smell success in ‘Second Cup’. And, thank God, she has been giving a very satisfactory answer.

At “Ao Vivo em Goiânia” you partnered with Matheus, from the duo Matheus & Kauan, and also with Dorgival Dantas. How was the experience of working with them?

The experience of working with Matheusinho, from Matheus & Kauan, was very good. They are a pair that we are very fond of, because we have been with them since the beginning of the boys’ career. Matheus is a great composer, so he has all our respect. And the boys sing very well. The song ‘Segunda Taça’ was very cool and Matheusinho only added to this feat. And Dorgival Dantas, we had been talking for a long time. And I believe ‘1900 and Grandpa’ is the ideal song for this partnership.

What can fans expect from the other part of the album, which comes out in the second half?

Look, what the public can expect from our next releases is that we will follow in the same footsteps of the last works. The twelve tracks we recorded got a musical quality and a very similar message. We tried to make a project that spoke our truth and that was, from beginning to end, the face of João Bosco & Vinícius. People who liked the first songs we released can expect a second EP filled with quality and, God willing, very successful.

Any tips for fans who miss your shows during the quarantine?

Look, the people who are quarantined there, we leave a tip: keep following us on our social media, that we are always launching news to not be far from our fans and people who like our work. We will always be updating you with a lot of music and a lot of interaction, until we can get rid of this quarantine. God willing, soon we’ll meet again at the shows.

