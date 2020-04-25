Bernard Joannin was the guest of After Foot on RMC, Saturday evening. The president of Amiens SC is in favor of a resumption of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season when the sanitary green light is given by the authorities. Concerned about the economic dimension of this crisis, the leader however ensures to pay attention to the medical aspect and explains how his club has already decided to carry out screening tests for Covid-19, even before the start of deconfinement. scheduled for May 11.

Convinced of the economic necessity of taking over

“We are not presidents of sports clubs, but directors of sports spectacle companies. We are an SME with hundreds of employees. We cannot ignore the economic aspect of football, it is hypocrisy” , explains Bernard Joannin, whose opinion combines with his “values ​​of sport” in relation to the articulation of competition. “If we discuss sports ethics, how can we design a championship where not all the teams are met,” he said.

Bernard Joannin specifies however: “Of course, the priority in this history of pandemic, it is especially to preserve the safety, not only of the players, our leaders, physiotherapists, doctors who will be close to the players. Of course that c is the priority “.

His explanations on the tests already conducted in Amiens

“It’s very simple,” he explains on the screening tests carried out in Amiens and the results of which are expected on Monday. Since the start of the season, and now more than four years, we have been followed by a doctor biologist from our region. He does regular blood tests with our players. I cannot go into details because I do not have a medical culture. It seemed natural to us to anticipate things and to do these tests which can do an observation at the moment. If there are cases which prove positive, we can anticipate. “

Confident of the players’ will to resume

“Do you think they don’t want to take when they are testing?” Questions Bernard Joannin, convinced that his players will be ready to walk the lawns when the recovery is decreed. I am in videoconference with my players, I saw them by group of three to discuss with them, to know how they approach the partial unemployment. I never took them for a traitor. “