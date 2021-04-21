Joanna Jedrzejczyk: “The baddest bitch on the planet is back”

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who has not fought since her March 2020 loss to China’s Zhang Weili, prepares every day for her return to the Octagon.

«I am living my best life, with my personal or business problems, we all have it, but I am happy. That is if I am an athlete and I really want to go back to my training with American Top Team. I’m doing a big television business in Poland, but I can’t wait to go back to the United States and start training with my team again »said the martial artist.

Jedrzejczyk said his plan is to train at least two months at the Florida gym, while he also hopes to attend UFC 264 in person to see his teammate Dustin Poirier go to battle with Conor. McGregor for the third time.

The 33-year-old veteran has already told the UFC that she wants to face the winner of the next title fight between Zhang and Rose Namajunas. “I called Mick (Maynard) a few days ago and said ‘you know who’s the baddest bitch on the planet is back’, so book the fight, watch this fight and tell everyone I’m next.”

Of course, Jedrzejzcyk understands that asking for a title shot after a loss may seem unusual or even unwarranted, but she vehemently disagrees.

Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Joanna Jedrzejczyk (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

“I know there are so many people who say ‘you lost, you have to prove it again.’ I tried it in my last fight, putting on a fucking show. “, he said and added: “Giving the closest fight in history. Fight of the year, without gender, without weights. It’s the ticket to the next title fight. I just don’t want to fight over anything anymore. That’s the thing. If I fight, I fight for big trophies and I don’t have to prove it to anyone.

About the fight, the Polish said: “I really believe that Rose Namajunas can surpass Weili Zhang, but you must be careful because Weili is powerful.”.