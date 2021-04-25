Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts to Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang

Joanna Jedrzejczyk | Image: Ed Mulholland

Rose Namajunas (10–4) knocked out Weili Zhang (21-2) to regain the UFC Strawweight World Championship in UFC 261 Y Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16–4) was very aware of what was happening between her two former rivals. The former monarch will not be the next challenger to the title except surprise – she would have the trilogy with “Thug” – but she is thinking of recovering the title as soon as she has the opportunity. Taking this into account, How did you react to what happened in the Octagon last night?

Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts to Namajunas vs. Zhang

Without a new fight completed, the Polish fighter also saves any challenge – she could have shown interest in facing either of the two – and it simply signals the huge end of combat (via Twitter):

«Let’s see who fights now«.

«GO KO«.

It wouldn’t be such a surprise thinking about who it is that Joanna got a straw championship shot. But maybe it would make more sense for him to have a rematch with Zhang after they both had one of the best fights ever in 2019. The Chinese fighter wants a title rematch but it wouldn’t be a bad option if she had to earn it. We’ll see what happens in the next few months in the 115-pound division.