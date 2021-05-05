Joanna Jedrzejczyk had to stop her training due to a cut on her right leg

Photo: Instagram / Jedrzejczyk

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk had to receive some stitches on her right leg after suffering a cut to her shin during training in her native Poland. They are risks that every athlete can suffer and the Polish woman was no exception, although she took it with humor since the injury was not so serious and she uploaded photos to her Instagram network.

Jedrzejczyk does not have a fight scheduled at the moment although he really wants to face Namajunas knowing that it is not easy to be given a title fight right away. The Pole has not entered the Octagon since March 2020, when she lost a dispute for the belt against China’s Weili Zhang by split decision of the judges.

The former straw champion plans to return to the US this May to resume training with the American Top Team and is expected to attend UFC 264 in Las Vegas on July 10.