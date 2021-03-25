Joanllu Pons and Cata Corró, protagonists in Can Llong

03/25/2021 at 8:41 PM CET

EFE

The balearic Joan Lluís Pons achieved qualification for the Tokyo Games after setting a time of 4: 15.26 in the 400 styles and also his countrywoman Cata Corró he took the ovation of the day in the pool of CN Sabadell when he qualified for the European Championship in Budapest after going through an ordeal in recent years.

Pons He is the second athlete to qualify for the Games in this Spanish Championship after Jimena Pérez on the first day. Finalist in the Rio Games, the Spaniard commanded from start to finish in the 400 styles. He had to mark a time lower than 4: 15.84 and he did it with 58 hundredths of difference. Alex Castejon was second and Arbidel Gonzalez, third.

The Slovenian Anja Clevar won all 400 styles with 4: 40.17, but the extra prize went to Cata Corró who, with his second place, qualified for the European Championship in Budapest.

I run smiles in the pool after undergoing three operations for a brain tumor. In Budapest, you will have a new opportunity to try the minimum for the Tokyo Games. Huelva Alba Vazquez was third.

Olympic Africa Zamorano she achieved her second victory in the tournament after winning the 200 freestyle with a time of 2: 00.79 ahead of Paula Juste (2nd) and Marina García (3rd).

The cacereño Cesar Castro he won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1: 47.79, falling less than a second from achieving the Olympic minimum. Mario Mollà Y Moritz berg completed the podium.

Jéssica Vall won the first of the three breaststroke tests against a Marina García who minutes before had been third in the 200 freestyle. Vall won the 50 breaststroke with a time of 31.50, tying García and 14-year-old junior María Ramos for second place.

In the 50 breaststroke and 100 men’s butterfly, there were triumphs of two foreigners installed in Spanish clubs for a decade. The Uruguayan achieved his fifth triumph in the short breaststroke test with 28.07 followed by Jaime Morote Y Gonzalo carazo.

In the butterfly hectometer, fifth victory, also in this distance for the Pole Konrad Czerniak, with 52.32, followed by Alberto Lozano placeholder image Y Alex Ramos.

Aina Hierro completed the Balearic party with the victory in 100 butterfly with a good personal time (1: 00.44), followed by Alba Guillamón and the junior Carla hurtado.

This Friday the third day of the Open will be held in Sabadell with morning series at 9.30 a.m. and final from 5.30 p.m.