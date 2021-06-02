Joana Suárez will contest the European light fly title

The Asturian resident in Vizcaya Joana Suarez (5-1-1, 1 KO) will contest the European light flyweight title on July 3 in France in ten rounds of two minutes.

The crown has been vacant since 2016, and the Spanish will face the French Marie connan (4-1, 0 KO).

The French light flyweight champion will try for the first time like Suarez for the European title and won her national belt in her last fight last February against Melanie Mercier for points.

Nani Suárez tried the Spanish flyweight title last July against the Catalan Buchra El Quaissi, but, after a clash of heads, the title was vacated by technical decision in the second round.

In the photo, Suárez, left, in her 2018 victory over Madrid’s Virginia Domínguez.