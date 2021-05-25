Joana Pastrana will retire from boxing on June 26

“I have dedicated everything I had to give to boxing to achieve my dreams. The sport has given it back to me in the form of titles, but not economically. My birthday is years old and every sport has an age limit. I think I am at the moment of looking for other alternatives and other jobs. I want to change my life and close a stageIn this way, Joana Pastrana announces her goodbye to professional boxing this Wednesday at a virtual press conference.

The 30-year-old from Madrid has been three times IBF world champion of the minimum weight and three times continental monarch of the same category, a belt that she currently holds and that she will put into play in her last fight. And it is that his retirement will have a goodbye as it is due. On June 26, she will step into the ring of the WiZink Center in Madrid to expose her European crown against the French Anne Sophie Da Costa (28-6, 11 KO). “Not in my best dreams I would have believed that I would retire in a scenario like this. It will be very beautiful. We were clear from the first moment that the last fight was not going to be a walk. We want to give a show like we have done the rest of me. career. Da Costa is a woman who doubles my number of fights, who knows what it is to fight outside and win titles, “he added.

The news has been a surprise for the boxing world due to the youth of the Spanish, but Pastrana wanted to explain his decision in more detail. “Right now I go day by day and I only look at June 26. Later it will be seen, but I know the story of many athletes who have had many problems when the sport is over. I do not want it to happen to me. I’ve been wondering for a while that it has to end. The day will come when the pavilions are filled and boxers can dedicate themselves exclusively to boxing and have a sufficient economic cushion to retire and be able to have the future assured, but not right now. Before continuing to feed back on something that I know will not happen, I prefer to take other paths. Now I have enthusiasm and desire for other things companies and that is why I make this decision ”, he revealed.

Joana, who last year was recording the series ‘El Corazón del Imperio’ for Movistar, will take that path once she hangs up her gloves. “I’m going to train. The time that I could have spent in other preparation I am going to dedicate to training myself in the field of cinema. In my mind is that change of scenery. The world of boxing is very sacrificial. I take years of continuous preparation, because you never just disconnect. I want to close a stage, “concluded the former world champion.